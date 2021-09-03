Armed violent offender arrested after attempting to enter SF elementary school

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An armed suspect has been arrested after accosting parents and children outside an elementary school in San Francisco, according to police.

The police department describes this suspect as a prolific violent criminal offender.

Around 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of Grove and Cole Streets following a report of a ‘mentally disturbed and potentially armed’ man who was making threatening motions and unclear statements at parents picking up their children.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Brandon Paillett of San Francisco, tried to enter the school through the side entrances multiple times.

Paillett told authorities that he had no weapons but then proceeded to evade officers. As Paillett threw a backpack at officers, a loaded revolver fell from his pocket, according to officials.

An officer used force and pointed his department-issued weapon at Paillett before safely taking him into custody.

He has been booked at the San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a loaded firearm by a prohibited person.

Back in July, police say Paillett was arrested after unlawfully going into a disabled woman’s home, just days after being released from jail.