Armenian school, community center in San Francisco vandalized

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan (KZV) Armenian School in San Francisco was vandalized Friday during the overnight hours.

The vandalism comes amid a series of global attacks following conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a region between the two.

Some incidents include the mob attack against Armenians by Azerbaijanis in Russia, an arson attack on an Armenian embassy car in Germany and the burning down of an Armenian business in Ukraine.

#BREAKING graffiti found on #Armenian school #KVZ in #SanFrancisco after series of global attacks following flared military conflict between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan over a region between the two. https://t.co/KifVbggHUj — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) July 24, 2020

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin took to Twitter to express his frustration.

“I’m outraged,” he wrote. “This is totally inconsistent with San Francisco values. It is also a CRIME.”

Boudin says his office is working with the San Francisco Police Department to investigate the incident, adding: “We stand with our Armenian brothers and sisters.”

Someone vandalized the Armenian school/community center. I'm outraged. This is totally inconsistent with San Francisco values. It is also a CRIME. We are working with @sfpd to investigate. We stand with our Armenian brothers and sisters.https://t.co/xUp2FYqGT4 — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) July 24, 2020

