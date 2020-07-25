SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan (KZV) Armenian School in San Francisco was vandalized Friday during the overnight hours.
The vandalism comes amid a series of global attacks following conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a region between the two.
Some incidents include the mob attack against Armenians by Azerbaijanis in Russia, an arson attack on an Armenian embassy car in Germany and the burning down of an Armenian business in Ukraine.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin took to Twitter to express his frustration.
“I’m outraged,” he wrote. “This is totally inconsistent with San Francisco values. It is also a CRIME.”
Boudin says his office is working with the San Francisco Police Department to investigate the incident, adding: “We stand with our Armenian brothers and sisters.”
Latest News Headlines:
- Santa Clara County schools receive $6M for student mental health support
- MLB opener was most-viewed regular-season game in 9 years
- Armenian school, community center in San Francisco vandalized
- ‘I’m a Christian’: Giants’ pitcher Sam Coonrod won’t kneel for BLM moment of unity
- Hillsborough Heiress Tiffany Li faces ‘reasonable threat’ of federal prosecution, lawyer tells judge