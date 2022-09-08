SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.

The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot him in the torso and stole his money bag. The incident occurred at about 11:42 a.m. at 2500 Merced Street.

The guard was a 60-year-old man who worked with GardaWorld, which is a security firm, for almost 40 years, SLPD said. He was shot in the upper torso and placed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. His family is asking for privacy, and police did not release his name.

“Based on what we know at this time, this was a brazen daytime shooting on the Kaiser Hospital campus. We are grateful no one else was injured during the commission of this crime, but words cannot express how tragic this is,” SLPD Lieutenant Matthew Barajas said Wednesday.

Police said the suspect ran to a getaway vehicle after shooting the victim. SLPD has not taken anyone into custody.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call SLPD at 510-577-2740.