OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the 3000 block of E. 9th Street on Tuesday morning.

Suspects with guns robbed an armored truck and then fled in a Cadillac SUV westbound on East 9th Street, according to Citizen app.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD Robbery at (510) 238-3326.