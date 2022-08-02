RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing multiple car tires.

As officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on foot and was not cooperating with the police. A Richmond Police Department K9 assisted in bringing the suspect to custody.

The suspect was provided medical attention for non-life threatening injuries. The police department stated there were no bystanders injured during the incident and the knife used by the suspect has been recovered.