Arrest made after freeway shooting turns into pursuit in East Bay

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a freeway shooting turned into a pursuit on I-880 from Hayward to Fremont Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:35 p.m., CHP officers were dispatched to a freeway shooting resulting from a traffic altercation on southbound I-880 at Industrial Parkway.

A few minutes later, Hayward CHP officers located the suspect driving recklessly on I-880 at Decoto Road where a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued into Fremont and ended when the suspect driver struck two cars.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 28-year-old Kevin Sanders, from Berkeley. The suspect and the victims in the collision sustained minor injuries and were medically treated.

Police say the victims in the freeway shooting were determined to be uninjured. It was later confirmed that one bullet struck the victim’s car.

Detectives responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Sanders will be booked at the Alameda County Jail on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, felony hit and run and resisting arrest.

The shooting is being actively investigated. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the CHP investigation tipline at (707) 917-4491.