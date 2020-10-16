Arrest made after lemur stolen from SF Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A stolen lemur is now back at the San Francisco Zoo and a suspect is behind bars.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cory McGilloway.

Police say McGilloway was arrested in the North Bay on Thursday for an unrelated issue.

After being released from custody in San Rafael, he will be transferred to San Francisco to face charges.

Authorities say he will be booked for burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism.

We’ve been covering the disappearance of Maki since Wednesday when officials said he was stolen from the zoo.

He is home safe after being spotted at Hope Lutheran Church in Daly City Thursday.

The San Francisco Zoological Society will be making a donation to the church in Maki’s honor.

As the investigation is ongoing, police ask you to call their 24-hour tip line at 1 (415) 575-4444 if you have any information.

Latest Posts