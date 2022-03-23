MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after pointing a gun at another person Tuesday night in Fairfax, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. in the Piper Court neighborhood where one person threatened another by pointing a gun during a verbal argument.

The person who had the gun was arrested on a second charge for suspicion of a convicted felon possessing a firearm, police said. That individual was booked in Marin County Jail.

Fairfax police asked for bail enhancement and a gun violence restraining order for the arrested person — a Marin County Judge granted both requests, police said.

Another person at the scene was arrested and released on a citation for obstruction and delaying a police investigation.

Police did not release the identity, gender, or age of any of individuals involved in the incident.

The firearm used by the suspect has not been recovered by authorities despite searches around the neighborhood, according to police.

Police did not report any injuries tied to this incident.