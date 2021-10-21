Arrest made following harmful threats made at San Bruno high school

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – An arrest has been made in connection to criminal threats that were made on a San Bruno high school campus on Wednesday, according to police.

On Thursday, police arrested a person without incident off campus.

Officers served search warrants and did not find weapons.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat at this time.

The San Bruno Police Department received reports of a ‘potential threat to the safety’ of Capuchino High School on Wednesday evening.

A student had allegedly made serious and specific criminal threats. Officers responded immediately to protect the students and faculty.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (650) 616-7100.