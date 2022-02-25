CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A white Hyundai Accent was identified as a car impersonating a cop car in Concord this week, police announced Thursday.

Concord police received a call of a driver driving erratically in the Valley District of Concord, which is on the east side of the city in the area near the Cal State East Bay campus.

The Hyundai was equipped with emergency lights, a siren, and a “police” sign on the car’s side, authorities said.

Here’s a video of the car pretending to be a police vehicle by using a siren and police lights.

However, the unidentified driver was not identified as a police officer.

After police arrested the driver, officers recovered a replica firearm, a radio, badge holder, and handcuffs.

The driver was booked into jail, according to police.

Concord police did not say what exact day of the week the incident occurred.