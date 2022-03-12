BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of Rose Market in Benicia was killed Tuesday night, KRON4 reported earlier this week.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. that night when Bahadur Singh died at his business from a gunshot wound after being robbed, police said.

After a few days searching for the suspect, Benicia police arrested the suspect from Tuesday’s homicide on Friday around 5 p.m.

The unidentified suspect is also wanted for other burglaries and robberies in the area, according to police.

“Mr. Singh loved children and was known to give out free candies and ice creams to children coming into his store,” said Benicia Police Chief Mike Greene.

Singh, who owned Rose Market for over 20 years, leaves behind a wife and two sons.

“He spent his whole life at that store,” Singh’s son said. “People would come to the store for him. He was their therapist, friend and brother.”

Benicia police’s full announcement of the arrest can be viewed here.