SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a reckless driver suspect in association with white Ford Mustang, the department announced in a press release Wednesday.

Officers tried to arrest the driver of the Mustang after seeing the car do donuts on the intersection of Eddy and Larkin Streets back on March 17 around 12:30 a.m.

Instead, the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed from the officers and ran multiple red lights, police said.

Police got the Mustang’s license plate number and were able to identify the driver as 25-year-old San Francisco resident Sean Christopher Crozier.

Crozier was later arrested after officers located him on 8th Street for the following charges:

Recklessly evading a police officer

Recklessly driving

Exhibition of speed

Multiple charges of failure to obey posted sign, red light

Speeding

Two days later on March 19, the Mustang was located in a parking lot on Market and 8th Streets.

Officers had the car towed an put on a mandatory 30-day hold, according to police.