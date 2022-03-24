SAN CARLOS (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that an arrest had been made in a decades-old cold case murder. Rayna Hoffman-Ramos, 61, of Oklahoma was arrested for the 1993 murder of Shu Ming Tang.

“With an abundance of pride, I announce a significant development in a 1993 Cold Case Murder of Shun Ming Tang, having occurred in the City of San Carlos. This was a cold case for nearly three decades,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos G. Bolanos in a statement. “Today, I can announce that we’ve made an arrest and justice for Mr. Tang’s family is at hand.”

On April 26, 1993, San Carlos police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Devonshire Little Store on Devonshire Boulevard in San Carlos. On arrival, officers located Tang, who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

At the time, officers believed he was the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

The crime went on to gain national recognition and was featured on America’s Most Wanted. The case remained unsolved for nearly 29 years.

In 2018, San Mateo County sheriff’s detectives and investigators assigned to the cold case unit revisited Tang’s murder. It was then that detectives identified a person of interest, leading them to Washington County, Oklahoma.

Additional supporting evidence was discovered on March 16, 2022 after detectives conducted a simultaneous operation in Sacramento, California and Washington County, Oklahoma. As a result, San Mateo County Sheriff’s detectives in Oklahoma arrested Hoffman-Ramos.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Investigations

Bureau – Cold Case Unit at coldcase@smcgov.org.