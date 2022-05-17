SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police have arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of a double shooting early Monday that left one person dead and another injured, according to a press release.

Jessica Nicole Garrison was arrested on suspicion of homicide and was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, the press release stated. Garrison was the “primary suspect” during the investigation.

Police say Garrison shot two people at the 400 block of South 10th Street on Monday at 3:08 a.m. A caller to 911 reported she and her boyfriend had been shot. The adult female was taken to the hospital with a grazing gunshot wound. The adult male was dead at the scene.

This was San Jose’s 10th reported homicide of 2022.