ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made in an assault at an Antioch Habit Burger restaurant last month that cost a worker her eye, police announced Monday. Detectives with the Antioch Police Department have made an arrest and will hold a news conference later today, according to a tweet from the department.

In the attack, which took place at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch in November, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera suffered an injury that cost her the ability to see out of her right eye. Palomera had just started her shift when an altercation occurred. She said she saw what she believed to be a high school-aged boy harassing the special needs brother of one of her co-workers.

After intervening in the incident, Palomera was struck in the eye and suffered a serious injury. Doctors later told Palomera that her eye had been ruptured and she will not be able to see out of it again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.