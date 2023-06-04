LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for attempting to burglarize a business early Saturday morning, according to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

Around 2 a.m., a patrol officer observed a man behind a business and two community members trying to flag the officer down. When the officer began to approach the man, the subject took off. The officer observed burglary tools in what appeared to be an attempted break-in of a business, police said.

Additional units arrived at the scene and began patrolling the area to locate the suspect. Officers pulled over a ride share driver that was entering a neighborhood and were able to confirm the passenger was the man that ran away, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into jail for attempted burglary.