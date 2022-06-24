SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release.

Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, he was booked on charges of homicide, carrying a concealed firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police allege Green killed one person and shot another Wednesday at approximately 9:56 a.m., and that after the train stopped at the Castro station he fled. The person killed was identified as Nesta Bowen, a 27-year-old male of unknown residence, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The person injured was identified as a 70-year-old male.

Police said a photo helped to identify the suspect.

Though an arrest has been made, anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.