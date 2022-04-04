BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department arrested a man who had numerous burglary tools associated with catalytic converter thefts on Sunday night, it announced in a post on its Facebook page. Officers encountered the suspect on a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation around 10:40 p.m. on Southampton Road by the freeway entrance.

An automated license plate reader identified the vehicle in a recent catalytic converter theft incident. Officers discovered a hydraulic vehicle jack, a SawZall and numerous metal cutting blades, lock picks and metal files inside the vehicle. The driver was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine, a folding butterfly knife, bear spray with tear gas and a taser.

The driver, Calvin Fries, 35, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.