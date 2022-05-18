CONCORD (KRON) – An arrest was made in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Concord, according to a statement from police.

Shafi Qasimi, 25, was found killed by a gunshot wound May 8 by Oakland police. Concord and Oakland detectives teamed up and learned he “had been shot in a homeless camp near the Willow Pass Rd. corridor, in Concord, on May 5,” according to Lt. Sean Donnelly of the Concord Police Department.

Donnelly continued that subsequently, “Concord PD detectives identified and arrested Guadalupe Jose Robles, a 28 year old Concord transient, as the shooter. The investigation is ongoing, but we believe the shooting is a result of an altercation that took place in the homeless camp.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jim Nielsen with CPD’s Major Crime Unit at 925-603-5817.