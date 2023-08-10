(KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to a theft at Walmart on Wednesday, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) said. Around 6 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Jeep (pictured below) that was involved in a theft from the store.

The Jeep drove at a “high rate of speed” before crashing into a curb near James and Wilson Road, according to ACPD. The driver then tried to run away from police but was arrested shortly after.

(American Canyon Police Department) (American Canyon Police Department)

The driver was identified as 35-year-old transient Christian Lastima. Police seized the stolen merchandise from the Jeep.

Lastima was booked into Napa County Department of Corrections for charges of hit and run, felon in possession of pepper spray, evading an officer in traffic, resisting arrest and for an outstanding warrant out of San Mateo County.

His bail is currently set at $50,000, according to Napa County jail records.

The Walmart in American Canyon is located at 7011 Main St.