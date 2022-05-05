BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected was arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft on Thursday in Benicia, police announced in a Facebook post. A second suspect was determined to be involved but ran away and is still at large.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. when a resident called officers about a suspicious vehicle and two people who appeared to be surveying the neighborhood suspiciously.

Officers then arrived at the scene on the 700 block of Buchanan Street where they saw the described car and a second one that up on a car jack, police said. They recognized this to possibly be a catalytic converter theft in progress.

After a search of the suspect vehicle, police said they discovered burglary tools, a freshly cut catalytic converter, shaved keys, and suspected narcotics. The one suspect detained was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.