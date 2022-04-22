OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old girl was shot in Oakland during the evening on April 9, and she died the following morning. Authorities made an arrest in connection with the homicide, the Oakland Police Department said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The girl was identified as Camyla Brown who was found shot inside an Oakland residence, KRON4 reported earlier this month. She is said to be the victim of a shooting that happened on the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

Brown is Oakland’s 34th homicide victim in 2022. That number is down 17 percent from 41 victims at this time last year.

In 2022, there have been someone wounded in at least 130 shootings, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. Last Easter weekend, a few blocks away from where Brown was killed, Oakland police reported a double homicide on 77th Avenue.

