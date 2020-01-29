Arrest made in connection with incident at Tam High

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities announced Wednesday they have made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this week.
Marin County Sheriff did not release any further details but said more information will be released later this morning.
“We wanted parents of students at Tam High to be aware prior to the start of school,” authorities tweeted.
Tam High was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a reported criminal in the area.
The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m.
