Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 of Daly City woman, 70, who was robbed in September.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 70-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed after three men entered her Daly City home on Sept. 28, KRON4 reported. Security video shows at least one of the suspects dressed up as a utility worker.

An arrest in the home invasion on the 100 block of Los Olivos Avenue was made, the Daly City Police Department announced Thursday in a press release. Police arrested Richmond resident Derouen Cheeves, 34, on Oct. 5 after multiple search warrants were executed.

However, there are at least two more suspects involved in this robbery still at large.

The suspects had forced the elderly woman inside her home and choked her, according to police. A “significant amount” of money and jewelry was robbed from the victim.

Cheeves is linked to a series of home invasion robberies, police said. He is also suspected of committing an armed robbery at a Daly City nail salon in April.

Cheeves was booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail on numerous felony charges. Police are asking anyone with information about this case or the outstanding suspects are asked to contact Detective Serbin via email at NSerbin@dalycity.org.