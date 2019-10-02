Arrest made in deadly Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) – The man shot and killed in Antioch on Monday has been identified.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon on East 16th Street.
Police found Juan Zambrano suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police have arrested Arnuflo Coronado in connection with the shooting.
At a nearby home, police recovered a firearm and a large amount of heroin and meth.
This is the 9th homicide in Antioch this year.
Latest News Headlines: