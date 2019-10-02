Live Now
Arrest made in deadly Antioch shooting

Bay Area

ANTIOCH (KRON) – The man shot and killed in Antioch on Monday has been identified.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on East 16th Street.

Police found Juan Zambrano suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have arrested Arnuflo Coronado in connection with the shooting.

At a nearby home, police recovered a firearm and a large amount of heroin and meth.

This is the 9th homicide in Antioch this year.

