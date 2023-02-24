OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run of a 100-year-old victim that occurred last weekend, according to OPD.

The victim, identified as Tzu-Ta Ko, a 100-year-old Oakland resident, was hit on Feb. 19 just after 7 a.m. while walking near the intersection of 19th Street and Harrison Street. OPD officials were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a tan or white mini cooper.

Responding officers found Ko at the scene with severe head trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.