(KRON) — An arrest was made on Wednesday in connection to a shooting at a house party in Oakley Saturday night, the Oakley Police Department said in a news release. Jason Walizada, an 18-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Orange Way in Antioch.

Walizada was booked into the Main Detention Facility in Martinez on a $1,150,000 bail.

The shooting on Saturday resulted in the death of 16-year-old Brentwood resident Ke’Marion Tucker. Tucker was a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood.

Three other victims were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. KRON4 reported on Sunday that their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Oakley police received assistance from the United States Marshals Service in making the arrest.

This story will be updated.