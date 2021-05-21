Arrest made in SF hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian that occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Polk and Hayes streets regarding a report of a vehicle collision involving two cars and pedestrians.

Responding officers located two victims.

One victim died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver of one of the cars fled the scene on foot.

On Friday, police arrested San Francisco resident Virgil Woods for the fatal hit-and-run collision.

San Francisco police say they will release more information at a later time.