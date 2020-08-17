Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old American Canyon Safeway employee

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) -Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Fairfield man at the American Canyon Safeway Sunday.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Christopher Young from Martinez was arrested in connection with the death of Nathan Gabriel Garza, who died in the parking lot of the Safeway where he worked.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan with a partial California license plate of 7NP, was seen speeding away from the scene.

Several people called 911 to report someone later identified as Young jumping fences and running through nearby backyards shortly after the shooting.

He was arrested shortly afterward.

Officials said Young was not originally believed to be associated with the shooting based on witness descriptions. However, surveillance video helped authorities match Young to the suspect car at the Safeway parking lot within minutes of the shooting.

When authorities searched the car, they recovered the same handgun that was allegedly used in the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 707-253-4591.

