WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a local business owner Oct. 1.

Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29, of Brentwood, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run with injury or death. Police accuse Ramirez of killing Chung Thuy “Tammy” Lee, 44, of Milpitas.

“The Patrol Bureau, Investigations Bureau and Traffic Unit worked tirelessly investigating this case to identify the driver,” police stated via Facebook. “Investigators have since located the vehicle and arrested the driver thanks to tips from witnesses at the scene and images captured from nearby cameras. The involved vehicle was located in Brentwood and has been seized as evidence.”

After Ramirez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, bail was set at $300,000.

“The case will be presented to the District Attorney for a review of charges,” the Facebook post concluded.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. Police said that Lee was struck as she attempted to cross the boulevard and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The crash was about four blocks south of the Walnut Creek BART station.