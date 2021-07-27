Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 88-year-old woman in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police on Tuesday announced they have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an 88-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, 63-year-old Binh Tran of San Francisco was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail Friday for felony hit and run. His vehicle was towed and seized for further investigation, police said.

The hit-and-run happened last Wednesday just before 6 p.m. in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pierce Streets.

According to police, the victim was hit by the suspect while she was walking in the crosswalk.

The victim is still recovering.

Police said this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.