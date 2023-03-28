SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francsico Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in San Francisco on Jan. 22. Police said they were able to identify the suspect as San Francisco resident Elmer Daniel Flores Buezo, 36.

Officers originally responded to reports of a shooting on La Grande Avenue in Ingleside around 2:22 p.m. on Jan. 22. At the scene, they said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

On March 23 around 5 a.m., police executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Persia Street. During the search, police said they found evidence linking Buezo to the homicide.

Buezo was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County jail. He was charged with murder, firearm enhancement, carrying a firearm in a vehicle and criminal threats.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.