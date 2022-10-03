HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified Fisher as the suspect and arrested him at the scene of the shooting, HPD said. Police have identified the victim but are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

The homicide was the City of Hayward’s ninth of 2022. There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public, according to HPD.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call HPD’s Detective Kell at 510-293-7176.