Arrest made in near-deadly hit-and-run in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made after a road rage incident turned into a near-deadly hit-and-run in Oakland, police said.

The victims say the act of road rage was sparked around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Video captured the reckless driver speed back up on Girvin Drive and barely miss the people on the road.

As neighbors called out to the victims, the car came back in the other direction while the bystanders yelled again with a warning.

“He’s coming back! Careful!”

Joseph Lax is the man who was hit and says the neighbors heads up likely saved his life.

“I had my back turned initially and he would’ve nailed me going like 40 so I got it for my car just like a split-second and he actually made like a 90 degree turn around my car and still hit me, clipped me on the side, I did a full 360 and landed right on my butt and I have a fractured tailbone,” Lax said.

On Thursday, the reckless driver who struck Lax was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

The driver in the hit-and-run incident which occurred on August 8, 2021 in the area of Aitken & Girvin Drives has been arrested by OPD and charged by @AlamedaCountyDA #SafeOakland pic.twitter.com/ANASlRmDOy — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 12, 2021

Lax and his girlfriend Allyson Amaral said they were driving her sister home along the narrow winding road and got into an argument with the driver of the Volt after a near collision when the suspect came speeding around a blind turn.

“He just starts going crazy, yelling at us, saying he’s going to kill us and he’s going to kill my girlfriend kill her sister,” Lax said.

Lax drove away from the encounter but says the driver followed them bumped him with the car once before driving back up and down the road multiple times before finally hitting him and then driving off.

“Definitely was trying to kill us like it was over something so small like he was the one speeding and then for some reason, he thought we were the ones speeding and I think that’s kind of like what scared us the most is how quickly it escalated and how quickly he blew up and play really like what was going through your mind that you thought it was a good idea just to like try to run us over,” Amaral said.

OPD thanked the community for providing critical evidence which helped with the identification and arrest of the suspect.