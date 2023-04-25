SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An arrest has been made in a shooting outside the Condor Club in North Beach on Sunday Night that left one person dead, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night, has been described as targeted by SFPD.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City. He was declared dead at the scene. Two other victims were described as 24-year-old men from Sacramento County. The other two victims were identified as a 22-year-old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland and a 20-year-old female from Contra Costa County.

SFPD investigators interviewed all the involved parties and several witnesses. An investigation revealed that Thomas and Lefiti were attempting to rob the other three victims at gunpoint. During the attempted robbery, an altercation ensued, resulting in Thomas, Lefiti and the three victims being shot.

Lefiti was taken into custody by SFPD on April 24 without incident. He was taken to SF County Jail where he was booked on charges of homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and gang enhancement.

The shooting took place in the area of Grant Street and Columbus Avenue, an area of North Beach that’s popular with tourists. The other four victims in the shooting are expected to survive.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe it was random.

Despite the arrest, the incident remains under investigation.