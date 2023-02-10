SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022.

Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after he was released from custody in Contra Costa County and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail.

Johnson was charged with robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at an inhabited vehicle and conspiracy.

Around 2:14 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 700 block of Fathom Drive.

A man told police he worked at a marijuana dispensary and realized that he was being followed by someone in a Volkswagen since he had left work that day. The driver pulled his minivan off of the highway and into a parking spot, shortly followed by the Volkswagen, officials said.

Johnson and another man reportedly got out of the Volkswagen and approached the minivan. The driver of the minivan tried to drive away but the unnamed man broke the front passenger side window of the minivan and leaned into the car through the broken window, police said. Johnson then allegedly fired two rounds at the rear of the minivan.

The unnamed man grabbed a bag located in the front passenger side of the minivan and both suspects fled the scene, police said.