SACRAMENTO (KRON) – An arrest has been made in the Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6 people early Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department’s twitter account.

A news release states that Dandre Martin, 26, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession, is a “related suspect.”

Martin was arrested this morning at 12:39 a.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He is not eligible for bail. He has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Riverside County.

“As the investigation progressed, Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives served search warrants at three residences in the area,” the news release states. “During the execution of the search warrants, at least one handgun was recovered.”

Over 100 spent shell casings were found on the scene, the news release states.

“The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office will be reviewing all related evidence in this investigation to determine appropriate charges,” the release concludes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.