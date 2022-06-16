SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – An arrest has been made in a June 4 homicide in San Rafael, police say.

Alan Estuardo Aceitu Perez, 20 of Novato, was arrested by officers yesterday from the San Rafael and Novato police departments and sheriff’s deputies from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested without incident in the 500 block of Alameda Del Prado in Novato on suspicion of murder.

The June 4 shooting death was reported to San Rafael police shortly before midnight that day. The victim, who was not identified, was an adult Hispanic male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street. When the fire department responded to the scene, they transported the victim to the hospital, but he died of his gunshot injuries there.

The case is still active, and according to a police press release “detectives are pursuing additional leads.” Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael police at 415-485-3000 or to submit a tip to http://www.srpd.org/tips.