Arrest made in shooting death of San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in the homicide of a 33-year-old man that happened on August 16.

20-year-old Deandre Reid of San Francisco was booked on a murder charge for a shooting death in the 400 block of San Bruno Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police officers said they arrived that Monday morning, just after 8 a.m., to a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Reid was arrested in Emeryville on Wednesday after investigators said they “developed information” that identified him as a suspect. Police did not reveal the evidence found.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.