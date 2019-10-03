Arrest made in shooting death of San Jose man

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened back in August.
Police arrested Antonio Pinal for the shooting death of Jose Sandoval that happened on Story Road.
Sandoval died at the hospital.
Investigators served Pinal with an arrest warrant on Wednesday while he was in custody on unrelated charges in Milpitas.
