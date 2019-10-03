Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Arrest made in shooting death of San Jose man

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened back in August.

Police arrested Antonio Pinal for the shooting death of Jose Sandoval that happened on Story Road.

Sandoval died at the hospital.

Investigators served Pinal with an arrest warrant on Wednesday while he was in custody on unrelated charges in Milpitas.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News