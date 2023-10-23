(KRON) — A Pittsburg man has been arrested in connection to a May smash-and-grab robbery at Sam’s Jewelers in the Sunvalley Mall, the Concord Police Department said Monday.

Concord PD received a 911 call on May 18 regarding a robbery in progress at the store. Employees, according to police, reported that a man armed with a hammer was inside the store. He reportedly confronted staff, began smashing the glass and took approximately $25,000 worth of jewelry.

Before officers arrived, the suspect had fled in a vehicle. The Concord PD Financial Crimes Unit took over the case. After several months of follow-up, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Bryant Donquile Gray of Pittsburg.

The case was then forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney. The DA filed the following felony charges against Gray:

Second degree robbery

Grant theft of personal property

Second degree burglary

Special allegations regarding Gray’s violent criminal history were also presented at the filing, according to police. Gray is currently in custody in San Francisco on an unrelated homicide attempt.