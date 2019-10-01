Arrest made in teen’s shooting death in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A man is in custody after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Fairfield.
According to police, Ruben Russo (pictured) shot the victim in the front yard of a home on Clay Street Saturday night.
Witnesses provided a description of Russo and police were able to track him down and arrest him.
Police say the victim and Russo knew each other.
