(KRON) — A 19-year-old man from Vallejo was taken into custody after being arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at Macy’s in Walnut Creek on June 18, according to a social post from the Walnut Creek Police Department. Jammoni Simon was identified by Walnut Creek PD as one of the suspects in the robbery at the Broadway Plaza Macy’s.

According to police, patrol and investigation worked together to identify the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office took Simon into custody on July 5. The suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm during his arrest.

“Walnut Creek Police Department puts the public safety of those who live, work, or visit here at the highest priority,” said Walnut Creek Police Chief Jamie Knox. “We will continue to actively pursue this case’ Walnut Creek is not an open target for criminals.” Knox indicated that the arrest is a signal to others involved in that crime and to the public.

The case was presented to the DA’s office on July 8. Simon remains in custody and has been charged with robbery, burglary and possession of a loaded firearm. An investigation into the robbery is still underway.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Walnut Creek Police Tip Line at (925) 943-5865.