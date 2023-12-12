(KRON) — An arrest warrant has been issued for an international exchange student from China who allegedly trespassed at Stephen Curry’s Atherton home, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA, the student, identified as Sheng Gao, an 18-year-old resident of Cupertino, took a bus to Atherton on Oct. 15.

The student, the DA said, was looking for the home of the Golden State Warriors star in order to get an autograph. A middle-aged woman pointed out to the student which house was the Curry home.

At around 5:50 p.m., Gao walked up to the property gate and pushed both the “call” and the “ring” button. The gate opened and Gao walked in and up to the front door.

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry were not home at the time, the DA said. However, the couple’s children and a nanny were. The front door of the home was unlocked, according to the DA, and Gao went inside.

It was then that the nanny demanded to know what he was doing there. The defendant, according to the DA, told the nanny he wanted Steph Curry’s “signature.” The nanny ordered him to leave, which he did.

Nothing was taken, but police were called, the DA said. A short while later, officers located the defendant on El Camino and detained him.

Gao was identified as the trespasser by the nanny and from surveillance video. He signed a citation promising to appear in court on Dec. 7 but failed to show up. The court revoked the defendant’s release on his own recognizance and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Bail on the warrant was set at $500, the DA said.