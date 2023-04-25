(KRON) — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Oakland Police Department officer who has been charged with perjury and threatening witnesses, among other things. The officer, Phong Tran, is a 46-year-old man. Tran is wanted on a no-bail warrant.

Offenses that officer is wanted for include:

Perjury under oath

Threatening witnesses

Defendant induced participation in crime

Bribery of witness

Attempted bribery of witness

“Today, the Oakland Police Department was made aware that an arrest warrant was issued for one of our officers,” said OPD in an official statement. “The department is fully cooperating with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.”

The warrant for Tran’s arrest is dated April 24, 2023.