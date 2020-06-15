Arrests made after car caravan shuts down upper deck of Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Several protesters have been arrested Sunday evening on and near the upper deck of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a protest that effectively closed westbound Interstate Highway 80 for over an hour.

The California Highway Patrol said westbound lanes on the bridge, west of Treasure Island, were shut down by Black Lives Matter protesters around 4:45 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m., two of the five westbound lanes had reopened, and traffic was moving slowly through the area, the CHP said.

The main traffic slowdown as of 6:30 p.m. was on I-80 just east of the Fremont Street interchange in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.