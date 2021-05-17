Arrests made in connection with homicide of Alameda man Donald Stanifer

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the 2020 homicide of Donald Stanifer.

According to the East Bay Regional Park District police – who had been the lead agency investigating Stanifer’s death – the Alameda County District Attorney is filing charges against Elijah Jordan-Brooks for murder and Marquise Johnson-Simon for accessory to murder.

21-year-old Stanifer was found dead in Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve nearly a week after he was reported missing by his mother on July 7, 2020.

The East Bay Regional Park District police had been the lead agency investigating since Stanifer’s body was found in their jurisdiction.

According to officials, the arrests come following an 11-month investigation by the East Bay Regional Park District police, U.S. Marshals, Oakland Police Department, and FBI San Francisco.

“@regionalparkspd officers and detectives continue to work tirelessly to bring justice for Donald and bring closure to his family,” officials said.

Stanifer was last seen July 5, 2020 near the College of Alameda. Three days later, Stanifer’s car was located parked and unoccupied by a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The car was found in unincorporated San Leandro and contained evidence that a violent crime may have occurred.

Anyone with information regarding Stanifer’s homicide is advised to call the Investigations Unit at 510-690-6521.