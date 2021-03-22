Arrests made in most crimes reported against Bay Area Asian community

Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area, like much of the country, has seen a recent spike in attacks on Asian Americans.

Arrests have been made in most of the reported crimes but police are still looking to find the person responsible for one attack in Daly City.

Attacks like these have been happening across the Bay Area all year — Asian Americans hit, punched, robbed, and assaulted, some even dying from their injuries.

At the end of January, an 84-year-old man died after being pushed to the pavement in San Francisco.

The man responsible was arrested and charged with murder.

Also caught on camera, the attack of a 91-year-old man in Oakland’s Chinatown. Yahya Muslim was arrested for hurting this man, as well as two others.

In February, a woman spit on a man’s face in Mountain View and used an ethnic slur. She was arrested.

Two men in San Francisco were thrown to the ground, their attackers handcuffed.

The attacks brought people together to show support for the Asian community.

In March, Teaunte Bailey was arrested and charged for the death of Pak Ho, a 75-year-old Asian man who was out on his morning walk around Lake Merritt.

Ho fell to the pavement after being hit by Bailey and died from his injuries.

Just three days later, Danny Yu Chang of Vallejo was walking during his lunch break in San Francisco on his first day back to the office after working remotely during the pandemic when he was punched several times. His attacker was also arrested.

Last Wednesday, a 76-year-old man was punched in the face in Oakland. The man responsible was arrested.

The next day, a man was arrested in San Francisco for attacking both an 83-year-old Asian man and a 75-year-old Asian woman at Un Plaza.

Investigators are working to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor.

Still on the loose, the person who tossed a 69-year-old woman to the ground and robbed her in Daly City.