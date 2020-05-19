Arrests made in murder, kidnapping of Santa Cruz tech exec

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said they have made several arrests in connection with the murder and kidnapping of millionaire tech exec Tushar Atre.

The 50-year-old wealthy tech executive and CEO of AtreNet was killed on Oct. 1, 2019.

Investigators said three assailants entered his Pleasure Point beach house at 3 a.m., forced Atre into a white BMW, and drove him to a second property he owned in the Santa Cruz mountains.

He was found dead soon after inside the BMW parked on Soquel San Jose Road.

Authorities described the motive as robbery but declined to say what was stolen.

Sheriff’s officials said on Tuesday several suspects were arrested but they did not provide any other details.

The sheriff’s office said they will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Tushar Atre / Atre.Net

In January, concerned community members offered a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in regards to the murder. This is the largest reward to be offered in Santa Cruz County history.

Atre was the owner of AtreNet, a successful website design company that had business deals with wealthy Silicon Valley clients.

He also owned a licensed cannabis manufacturing facility, according to his friends.

Atre had been a Pleasure Point resident for years. His last Instagram post showed a baby sea lion pup, who he named “Sam,” sunbathing on the deck of his multi-million-dollar mansion. In his last tweet, Atre wrote, “Get up. Surf. Make deals. Repeat.”

