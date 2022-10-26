LEFT: 21-year-old Sterling Smith who is in custody RIGHT: 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias who is still outstanding (San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four of the five suspects involved in an armed robbery at Peters’ Bakery have been arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large as of Wednesday according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery happened on Aug. 17.

San Jose resident Brayan Perez Macias, 19, is the suspect still on the loose. The other pictured suspect, 21-year-old Sterling Smith, was arrested for a related outstanding warrant in his hometown of Sacramento.

The three other suspects taken into custody were between 14-17 years old. The juvenile suspects were not identified because they are minors. Police said all five suspects committed a burglary at Arteaga’s Food Center — which is approximately half a mile away — 45 minutes before robbing Peters’ Bakery.

Peters’ Bakery, located at 3108 Alum Rock Ave., was robbed around 1:20 a.m., the release said. The five suspects allegedly broke a window, entered the business, stole items from a jewelry kiosk within Arteaga’s and fled in a white BMW, according to SJPD.

The business owner told KRON4 that the robbers held some employees at knifepoint and were able to get away with less than $1,000. Eventually, authorities were able to identify the white BMW and link the suspects to both crimes.

SJPD says anyone with information on Macias’ location or the case is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.